Silver Comet Trail, Cobb passive parks to reopen Saturday April 25

Cyclist on the Silver Comet Trail in article about Silver Comet Trail reopenCyclist on the Silver Comet Trail (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 22, 2020

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt announced that the Silver Comet Trail, other trails in Cobb County, and Cobb’s passive parks will reopen this Saturday, April 25.

Cavitt sent the following email announcement:

Cobb County will reopen trails and “passive” parks in the county effective Saturday, April 25th.  Passive parks are those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers.  The passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines. 

Based on Public Health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

Here are the facilities and trails that will be available to residents:

TRAILS:

Silver Comet Trail

Noonday Creek Trail

Bob Callan Trail

PASSIVE PARKS:

Allatoona Creek Park

5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Camp McDonald

2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

Ebenezer Downs Park

4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta

Furr Family Park

Old Westside Road, Austell

Green Meadows Preserve

3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta

Heritage Park

60 Fontaine Road, Mableton

Hyde Farm

721 Hyde Road, Marietta

Kemp Family Park

4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth

Old Clarkdale Park

5195 Clark Street, Austell

Price Park

4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth

Schmidt Park

451 Anderson Road, Marietta

Shoupade property

4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna

Stout Park

5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs

Trolley Line Park

4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna

