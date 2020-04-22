Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt announced that the Silver Comet Trail, other trails in Cobb County, and Cobb’s passive parks will reopen this Saturday, April 25.
Cavitt sent the following email announcement:
Cobb County will reopen trails and “passive” parks in the county effective Saturday, April 25th. Passive parks are those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers. The passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines.
Based on Public Health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Here are the facilities and trails that will be available to residents:
TRAILS:
Silver Comet Trail
Noonday Creek Trail
Bob Callan Trail
PASSIVE PARKS:
Allatoona Creek Park
5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth
Camp McDonald
2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
Ebenezer Downs Park
4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta
Furr Family Park
Old Westside Road, Austell
Green Meadows Preserve
3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta
Heritage Park
60 Fontaine Road, Mableton
Hyde Farm
721 Hyde Road, Marietta
Kemp Family Park
4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth
Old Clarkdale Park
5195 Clark Street, Austell
Price Park
4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth
Schmidt Park
451 Anderson Road, Marietta
Shoupade property
4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna
Stout Park
5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs
Trolley Line Park
4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna
Be the first to comment on "Silver Comet Trail, Cobb passive parks to reopen Saturday April 25"