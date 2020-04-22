Silver Comet Trail, Cobb passive parks to reopen Saturday April 25

Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt announced that the Silver Comet Trail, other trails in Cobb County, and Cobb’s passive parks will reopen this Saturday, April 25.

Cavitt sent the following email announcement:

Cobb County will reopen trails and “passive” parks in the county effective Saturday, April 25th. Passive parks are those without amenities like playgrounds, ballparks, soccer fields, or tennis centers. The passive parks allow for more social distancing under public health guidelines. Based on Public Health guidance, those who use these facilities and trails will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Here are the facilities and trails that will be available to residents: TRAILS: Silver Comet Trail Noonday Creek Trail Bob Callan Trail PASSIVE PARKS: Allatoona Creek Park 5690 Old Stilesboro Road, Acworth Camp McDonald 2726 Watts Drive, Kennesaw Ebenezer Downs Park 4057 Ebenezer Road, Marietta Furr Family Park Old Westside Road, Austell Green Meadows Preserve 3780 Dallas Highway, Marietta Heritage Park 60 Fontaine Road, Mableton Hyde Farm 721 Hyde Road, Marietta Kemp Family Park 4331 Burnt Hickory Road, Acworth Old Clarkdale Park 5195 Clark Street, Austell Price Park 4715 Stilesboro Road, Acworth Schmidt Park 451 Anderson Road, Marietta Shoupade property 4770 Oakdale Road, Smyrna Stout Park 5315 Brownsville Road, Powder Springs Trolley Line Park 4700 North Church Lane, Smyrna