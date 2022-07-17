Cobb PARKS offers 6-week beginner Tai Chi class

Cobb PARKS will hold a 6-week Tai Chi class each Tuesday evening from August 2 – September 6 at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs.

The cost of the classes is $60 for the six weeks. Phone 770-528-8885 or email tara.vroman@cobbcounty.org for more information.

The following notice was posted on the Cobb County Facebook page:

Have you wanted to learn Tai Chi but were not sure how to get started? Learn the art of slow, controlled movements that will increase your flexibility and strengthen your core, your balance, and relax your mind. Registration is open now for the series, Tuesdays Aug. 2 – Sept. 6, 6:30-7:30pm at Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs. Use class code #26807 to register on the PARKS website: https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/recreation

About Cobb PARKS

Cobb PARKS is the branch of Cobb County government that manages 90 properties, of which 78 are developed parks.

The total acreage the department manages is over 6,000 acres.

The Cobb PARKS website describes the history of the department as follows:

The Department originated in 1966 as the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department, and in 1989 was renamed Cobb County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department with the addition of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Department. The Department is divided into three divisions: Administration, Park Operations, and Services. Administration includes the Directors office, business management, and human resource functions. Parks Operations is responsible for maintaining the parks and its structures. The Services Division oversees the programming offered through the department.

The specialized facilities managed by the department include the Cobb County Civic Center Complex, Al Bishop and Lost Mountain Softball Complexes, five recreation centers, five community centers, four arts centers, the Mable House-Barnes Amphitheatre, the Cobb Gymnastics Center, six tennis centers and 13 satellite tennis court locations, four indoor aquatic centers and two outdoor seasonal pools, more than 60 miles of trails, two golf courses, the fairgrounds at Jim Miller Park, and the Jim Miller Park event center.

The Director of Cobb PARKS is Michael Brantley.