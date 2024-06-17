Georgia gasoline prices stable over the past week

Georgia gasoline prices remained stable over the past week, dropping a modest one cent.

According to the weekly report from AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $3.28 per gallon.

This morning’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 1 cent less than this time last year.

“Slack demand, rising supply, and low crude oil prices kept gas prices from rising this week,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, let’s not get too settled into this reprieve. We’ve got the 4th of July coming up soon, and that might pump up gas prices again.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.378, about 10 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report has the following information about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline held steady at $3.44 (subject to change overnight). The main reasons are lackluster gasoline demand and burgeoning supply. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand crept higher from 8.94 million barrels a day to 9.04 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks jumped from 230.9 to 233.5 million barrels as production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day. Mediocre gasoline demand, increasing supply, and stable oil costs will likely lead to falling pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”