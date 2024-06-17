Marietta Police identify suspect in homicide

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department announced that a suspect is identified in the death of 42-year-old Samantha Wollery.

She was attacked while inside her apartment on Williams Drive.

Police believe she knew the attacker, and there is no known threat to the public.

The name of the suspect is being withheld while detectives try to apprehend the person.

Read the original release from Marietta police below for further details.

Original public information release

Here is the original public information release:

June 16, 2024 Homicide Investigation Earlier this morning our officers on shift were notified by Cobb 911 dispatch that a woman living in the 425 Williams Drive apartment complex had been stabbed. According to dispatch, the victim did not show up for work and her coworkers were concerned and drove to check on her. When they arrived, they found her body on the floor inside the apartment. She had visible cuts, was unresponsive and appeared deceased. They exited the apartment and immediately called 911 requesting assistance. We can confirm the woman did not survive the attack and was deceased when her coworkers arrived to check on her. The victim, a 42-year-old female, was attacked inside her apartment overnight. The door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Her name will be released after family notifications are made. Like you, we have more questions than answers. Detectives are working now to collect statements and gather evidence. At this time, we do not have a suspect identified. Anyone with information about who could have attacked the victim is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. You can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta if you have information and wish to remain anonymous.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau