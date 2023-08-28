Slight chance of morning storms in Cobb followed by widespread thunderstorms Monday afternoon

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other counties in the region for Monday Aug 28, 2023 due to the slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms followed by increasing chance as we enter the afternoon.

What is in the statement?

The hazardous weather outlook gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected today.

Ongoing morning activity will begin to diminish by mid-morning,

though localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding will remain

possible. Otherwise, more widespread thunderstorms are expected by

afternoon with heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding the

primary threat, though damaging downburst winds will also be

possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Thunderstorm activity will continue in the region on Tuesday. Heavy

rainfall will remain a concern with localized flash flooding

possible, especially in north Georgia. A few storms may produce also

produce strong wind gusts.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Wednesday,

particularly across the southeastern half of the area as tropical

cyclone Idalia approaches southeast Georgia. The heaviest rainfall

totals associated with this system will be across far southeastern

portions of the area where as much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall with

locally higher amounts is possible, which could lead to localized

flooding concerns.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

https://weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”