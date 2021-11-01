There was a slight increase in Georgia gasoline prices over the past week.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s a two cent rise from this time last week.

“For the past two weeks Georgians have seen an eight to nine cents increase at the pumps.” said Waiters. “Fortunately, due to the drop in demand we were able to see modest relief at gas stations across the state.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.25 at the time of this writing, which kept pace with the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Drop In Demand Helps to Slow Pump Price Increases

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.40. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline demand also decreased from 9.63 million barrels a day to 9.32 million barrels a day. The drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely keep rising as long as oil prices are above $80 per barrel.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.