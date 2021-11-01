Powder Springs residents can ask elected officials and department heads questions at the city’s quarterly town hall

The City of Powder Springs will hold its quarterly town hall in what the city’s press release describes as a “drop-in” format.

Elected officials will be on hand to answer questions during the town hall which will be held at Thurman Springs Park on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Covid-19 vaccines available at town hall

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be offered by CORE Georgia in the city’s Community Development building from 5 to 7 p.m.

The press release states, “We’re expecting that these will be available to both those who have not yet been vaccinated and those needing their third-shot booster.”

Santa Claus will make an appearance

In preparation for the holiday season, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the town hall.

“Santa Claus will be dropping in (flying in?) to the town hall between 5:30 to 6:30 to receive letters to take back to the North Pole. Yes, Halloween was last night, and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” the announcement states.

“Lastly, we’ll also have food for purchase on site, and for those who can’t make it, we’ll be streaming the event online. Look for it on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cityofpowdersprings.”

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

For more information visit the City of Powder Springs website.