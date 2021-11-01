Cobb Law Libary offers resources for legal information for both lawyers and the general public

Cobb’s Law Library is open to the public and has useful resources for both lawyers and the general public.

While library staff cannot give legal advice, resources are available to give you a good starting point when legal issues arise.

Cobb Law Library Director Kimberly Isaza issued the following statement explaining the resources that are available:

Cobb’s Law Library is open to the public and provides resources for legal information for attorneys and laypeople. The Law Library is on the fourth floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta, and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 770-528-1884. We do not give legal advice. Packets of some domestic relations forms, for situations including divorce, legitimation, and name change, are available for purchase in the Law Library. Bring cash! Packets range in price from $1 to $15. The forms – with instructions — are also available on our website at cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/administration/forms We do not have forms available for every conceivable issue. The Law Library has computers available for legal research. We also have self-help books available on a variety of common legal needs, such as drafting a simple will, the divorce process, and landlord and tenant rights. No library or county employee can provide legal advice or advise individuals how to fill out forms. If you need legal advice, contact the Cobb Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service at 770-424-2947 or the Cobb office of Atlanta Legal Aid at 770-528-2565.

About the Cobb County Law Library

The Cobb County Law Libary website gives the following description of the libary and its mission:

The Cobb County Law Library was established in 1967. The Law Library is a division of Superior Court Administration.

Pursuant to state legislation, a Board of Trustees is responsible for making all rules and regulations governing the Law Library. Under the direction of the Board of Trustees and the Law Librarian, the Cobb County Law Library was created for the express “use of judges, solicitors, ordinaries and other officers of Cobb County” as a legal research facility. The Law Library is governed by O.C.G.A. 36-15-1 through 36-15-13. The mission of the Cobb County Law Library is to provide a central location for accessible legal research. Resources include bound print publications, access to online legal research engines including Westlaw and LexisAdvance, and a collection of legal periodicals. The Library maintains a database record for all of its legal materials including those ordered and distributed to the Cobb County Judicial Circuit.