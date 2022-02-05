FYI: The Cobb Law Library is not just for attorneys, but open to the public

Cobb Law Library Director Kim Isaza sent out the following public information release reminding residents of Cobb County about the services provided by the Cobb Law Library:

Legal-research resources available at Cobb Law Library

Cobb’s Law Library is open to the public and exists to serve the legal research needs of the community.

The Law Library is on the fourth floor of Cobb Superior Court, 70 Haynes St., Marietta, and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 770-528-1884. We are not attorneys and do not give legal advice.

Packets of domestic relations forms, for common situations including divorce, legitimation, and name change, are available for purchase in the Law Library. Packets range in price from $1 to $15. The forms – with instructions — are also available on our website at cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/administration/forms. We do not have forms available for every conceivable issue.

The Law Library has computers available for legal research. We also have self-help books available on a variety of common legal needs, such as drafting a simple will, the divorce process, and landlord and tenant rights.

No library or county employee can provide legal advice or advise individuals how to fill out forms. If you need legal advice, contact the Cobb Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service at 770-424-2947 or the Cobb office of Atlanta Legal Aid at 770-528-2565.