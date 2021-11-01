CROFT hires Luisa Callura as senior engineer

Kennesaw-based CROFT has hired Atlanta native and Georgia Tech alumnus Luisa Callura as its newest senior engineer.

According to the news release from CROFT, Callura has 13 years of experience working on “commercial, education, residential, industrial and municipal park projects.”

Callura graduated from Tech in 2008 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering.

“In her new role as senior engineer with CROFT, Callura will lead multidisciplinary project teams in the company’s federal business unit where she will monitor projects and perform quality control,” the news release states. “Callura enjoys spending her free time with her family. She is also passionate about sustainability and the outdoors.”

About CROFT

CROFT describes itself in its promotional materials as follows:

CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com