Cobb County weather February 1

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies here in Cobb County today, Tuesday, February 1, with a high near 58 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.