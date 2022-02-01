Wellstar opens new gastroenterology practice in East Cobb

Wellstar Health System has opened a gastroenterology practice at its East Cobb Health Park on Roswell Road in Marietta. Wellstar Gastroenterology is open for business today, February 1, 2022.

The health care company, which has a large presence in Cobb County, sent the following press release with details about the new practice:

MARIETTA, Ga. (January 31, 2022) —Wellstar Health System, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated healthcare systems, is now welcoming patients with digestive conditions at Wellstar East Cobb Health Park. Opening on Feb. 1, Wellstar Gastroenterology will be located at 3747 Roswell Road in Marietta and patients can begin scheduling appointments today. Dr. Arif Aziz, a board-certified gastroenterologist with more than 35 years of experience treating routine and complex digestive issues, will lead the practice and provide care.Dr. Aziz treats conditions such as cirrhosis, liver and colon cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. He performs gastroenterology procedures at Wellstar North Fulton Regional Medical Center. Starting in March, he will also perform procedures at East Cobb Health Park. “Wellstar is known for its dedication to treating the whole person and for delivering compassionate, quality care to every person, every time,” said Dr. Aziz. “I’m excited to provide care at this additional location, giving patients yet another option for receiving world-class gastroenterology services.” Patients can schedule appointments today by calling 470-267-1520.

About Wellstar Health Systems

In its promotional materials, Wellstar Health Systems describes its footprint in the community as follows:

Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 11 hospitals; 250+ medical office locations; 9 cancer centers; 55 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 21 imaging centers; 15 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks.