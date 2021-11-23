Cobb weather November 23: Patchy frost before 8 am, otherwise sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should see sunny skies in Cobb County today, with patchy frost before 8 a.m. The high is expected to be near 51.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.