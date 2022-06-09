Hazardous weather outlook continues for Cobb and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for today, Thursday June 9. The outlook warns of the possibility of isolated to scattered thunderstorms, mostly in central Georgia, but in an area including Cobb County.
What is in the hazardous weather outlook?
Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today, primarily
across portions of central and south central Georgia. Any storms
that develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, locally
heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday through
Sunday, and again Tuesday through Wednesday, primarily during the
afternoon and evening.
What time period does it cover?
The chance of isolated thunderstorms is expected to remain intermittently through next Wednesday (see the excerpt above).
What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?
The following counties are listed in the outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach,
Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
