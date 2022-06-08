First recent apartment development in Powder Springs not specifically for seniors holds groundbreaking

A groundbreaking was held for Heartwood Powder Springs, an apartment development described by the City of Powder Springs as “the first apartment development in the city not specifically marketed to seniors.”

Residents of Cobb County have often been resistant to apartments in their communities, but multi-family developments rezoned for Residential Senior Living have been easier to win approval, so this non-senior-oriented complex is a significant project.

Selig Development, the development arm of one of the largest privately-owned real estate companies in the Southeast, will build the apartments.

Selig stated in its press release that “The Selig team, working closely with City Leaders, neighbors, and community members, was able to rezone the property from CRC to MXU, creating the opportunity for this project.”

The press release describes the project:

Heartwood Powder Springs will feature 300 units in a garden-style environment with an amenity-focused design for its residents. The units, which average approximately 1,000 square feet in size, will be housed within 10 three-story residential buildings set on 20 acres. Residents can select from one or two-bedroom units along with a limited number of three-bedroom floor plans. Unit finishes will feature high-end granite countertops and backsplashes, kitchen islands and peninsulas, stainless steel appliances, built-in beverage bars, in-unit washer and dryers, LVT flooring, linen closets, bedroom ceiling fans, balconies, and entry nooks equipped with a bench, coat hooks and storage shelves. With the delivery of Heartwood Powder Springs, Selig seeks to add diversity to the product type available to residents of Powder Springs, helping to meet housing needs created by the area’s continued strong growth.

“This apartment development will be the first in Powder Springs (excluding senior specific apartments) and I am excited to see the construction underway. This type of development plays an important part in making Powder Springs such a great city to call home,” said Mayor Al Thurman.

“We are excited to develop on this property and be part of the growth that’s happening in Powder Springs,” said Greg Lewis, SVP Development at Selig. “I want to thank the local community for working with us and being so welcoming. We look forward to delivering the highest quality offering that will ultimately benefit the community.”