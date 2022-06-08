Powder Springs July 4th celebration to include fireworks, bands, cruise-in car show

The City of Powder Springs announced a July 4th celebration that will include classic and modern cars, live bands, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area and a fireworks show that will be visible from all parts of the city.

The celebration will be held at Thurman Springs Park, located at 4485 Pineview Drive, starting at 6 p.m. on Monday July 4.

The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and the festivities will end at 10 p.m.

The press release for the event states the live music begins at 6 p.m. at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, and Boogie down, a party band, will perform pop to country, soul to jazz, Americana to Motown.

The press release continues:

Taking the stage around 8 p.m. will be Geek Squad, a Marietta-based band that will pump its high energy into Thurman Springs Park with its mix of Motown and Jazz to Funk, Hip Hop and today’s Top 40 hits. The inaugural Powder Springs 4th of July Celebration Cruise-In, sponsored by Push Rods of Powder Springs, will allow owners of the area’s sweetest rides to put them on display downtown on Marietta Street. No registration fee is required, and owners can pre-register at cityofpowdersprings.org. Day-of-event registration will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles must be driven to and from the event; no trailered vehicles allowed. For more information on Powder Springs’ 4th of July Celebration, visit cityofpowdersprings.org.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in Septembe r of 1883 .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates