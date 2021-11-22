Cobb extends deadline for public input on the use of ARPA funds

Cobb County has extended the deadline on the survey to determine what citizens think the remaining ARPA funds allocated to the county should be used for.

Community activists in Cobb have been advocating that the funds should be used to the benefit of the most vulnerable residents in the county.

Read the statement below reprinted from the county’s newsletter:

You have until Wednesday, Dec. 1, to tell officials what the county really requires in our American Rescue Plan Act Community Needs Survey. The online survey is designed to gather input on how Cobb should prioritize its $147 million allocation of federal funding. It is open to all county residents and organizations.



Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March. It set aside funding for local and state governments to support public health, essential workers, infrastructure measures and to lessen the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey will help the county to reflect the community’s priorities in its plan for investing the funds between these eligible uses.



County officials hope to hear from as many Cobb voices as possible. The survey takes only minutes to complete, and every survey response will help to shape an investment strategy that addresses the community’s highest needs. Paper versions of the surveys are available at all Cobb Senior Services’ multipurpose centers.



Take the survey here: 2021 ARPA Cobb County Community Needs Survey



Cobb officials would like to also invite you to a small business virtual listening session to learn more about the American Rescue Plan Act and how money can be allocated for Cobb. The listening session will provide small businesses with the opportunity to:

Hear an overview of ARPA and eligible uses of the funding

Ask questions to learn what ARPA means for you and other small businesses in Cobb County

Share your perspectives on the needs and opportunities for this funding



Nonprofit Business Listening Sessions:

Tuesday, Nov. 30 , 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Click here for the schedule and link to join.



Tuesday, , 3 – 4:30 p.m. Small Business Listening Sessions:

Monday, Nov. 29, 3-4:30 p.m.

Click here for the link to join.