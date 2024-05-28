Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 60 degrees.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 28, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 84 94 in 2019 63 in 1997 Min Temperature M 65 75 in 2019 42 in 1961 Avg Temperature M 74.2 84.5 in 2019 56.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.13 2.10 in 1973 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 9 in 1901 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 9 20 in 2019 0 in 1997 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 83.0 80.8 86.4 in 1962 73.0 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 65.6 60.9 66.3 in 2019 52.4 in 1954 Avg Temperature 74.3 70.8 75.8 in 2019 62.8 in 1954 Total Precipitation 2.95 3.19 9.94 in 2003 0.21 in 1962 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 21 117 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 258 185 312 in 2019 50 in 1954 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.4 66.3 70.7 in 2017 58.7 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 49.2 46.4 51.0 in 1880 39.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 58.8 56.4 60.7 in 2017 49.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 20.82 38.95 in 1929 10.85 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2542 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 366 268 447 in 2012 89 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”