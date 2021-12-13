Cobb weather December 13

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there should be sunny skies in Cobb County today, with a high near 60.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.