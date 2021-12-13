Georgia gasoline price continues to drop

The Georgia average gasoline price continues to drop, extending the trend of the past few weeks.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.14 per gallon, a drop of four cents from last week, and a drop of 12 cents since this time last month.

“Lower oil prices continue to bring down prices at the pump,” said Waiters. “As well as, when the Omicron variant emerged in late November, health experts concluded the variant did not seem to produce more severe cases than other variants. Markets have taken that to mean global energy demand will likely not be diminished. Unfortunately, we still can’t predict if the Omicron variant will continue to push oil and gas prices lower for the remainder of the month.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.188 at the time of this writing, about five cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.32. This week, crude oil prices could continue to fluctuate. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories and the impact that the omicron variant has on demand.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.