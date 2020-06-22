GA gasoline price rose 2 cents over the past week

According to AAA, Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $1.92 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This morning’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, and 22 cents more than last month.

Even with the steady rise of the past few weeks, we still stand at 52 cents less per gallon than this time last year.

“As Americans drive more, they are re-fueling gasoline demand levels, which is helping to lift pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for the AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stocks levels.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The average price in Cobb County is $1.91, about a cent less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

National gasoline price trends

AAA had the following to say about trends at the national level:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.12, which is 2 cents higher than a week ago. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly last week, moving from 7.90 million barrels a day to 7.87 million barrels a day. As demand decreases, alongside healthy domestic gasoline stock levels at 257 million barrels, slower pump price increases will likely continue through the end of the month.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

AAA explains it’s methodology for collecting data on gasoline prices at the pump as follows:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.