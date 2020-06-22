Nick Simpson endorses Connie Taylor for Cobb Superior Court clerk

Nick Simpson has endorsed his primary opponent Connie Taylor in her run for Cobb County Clerk of Superior Court.

“I support Connie Taylor’s election to the Office of Cobb Superior Court Clerk. She possesses the acumen, people skills, and motivation needed to make the much needed changes at our Clerk’s office,” Simpson announced in a press release.

Simpson came in third place in the June 9 Democratic primary for the 2020 election. The August 11 Democratic primary run-off election for the post will decide who faces Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton in the November election.

Taylor came in first in the June 9 race, with 40,057, or 41.89 percent of the vote. Nancy Syrop finished in second place with 29,802, or 31.17 percent of the vote. Simpson captured 25,755 for 26.94 percent of the vote.

In the Republican primary incumbent Keaton easily beat challenger Sondra Rowan, avoiding a run-off with 87.53 percent of the vote.

The final results in the primary showed a total of 64,902 combined for the Republican candidates, 95,614 for the Democratic candidates.

What does the Clerk of Superior Court do?

The website for the Clerk of Superior Court describes the position as follows:

Background There exists a Clerk of Superior Court in each of the 159 counties across the state. The Clerk is an elected position established by the Constitution of the State of Georgia and as such, is a Constitutional officer. Its duties are statutory in nature and are found in the Official Code of Georgia in hundreds of statutes created by the state legislature. Duties The Clerk of Superior Court is responsible for filing and maintaining all civil and criminal files, as well as the land and property records for all of Cobb County. The Clerk is considered the “Custodian of Record”. The Clerk’s office is divided into four main divisions: Courts Division, Real Estate Division, Board of Equalization, and Passport Office.