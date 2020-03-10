Nick Simpson to run for Superior Court clerk

Business development consultant and Acworth resident Nick Simpson has announced his candidacy for Clerk of Superior Court of Cobb County.

Simpson is one of three Democratic Candidates who have filed declarations of intent to run against Republican incumbent Rebecca Keaton for the post. The others are Nancy Syrop and Connie Taylor.

The General Primary and Nonpartisan Election will be held May 19.

Here is the complete text of the press release announcing Simpson’s candidacy:

Mableton, GA – Nick Simpson officially kicked off his campaign for Clerk of Superior Court at Education Thru Dance Studio in Mableton where he spoke with Cobb residents about the Clerk’s duties and how the office affects their daily lives. He first sought the office in 2004 running against incumbent Jay C. Stephenson. Since Clerk Stephenson’s retirement, the office has undergone many changes and Nick would like the public to be made aware of how the office can best be utilized to meet their needs. In 2011, supervision of the Cobb County Board of Equalization (BOE) was transferred from the Cobb County Tax Commissioner to the Clerk of Superior Court to ensure impartiality. Nick agrees that the county tax commissioner should not supervise the entity charged with handling property tax appeals. “As property values continue to rise in Cobb County, it is important that Cobb property owners have a thorough understanding of the BOE and its role in contesting property assessments for both residential and commercial real estate”. His campaign will emphasize the need for efficiency and accuracy, which will require more focus as the county population continues to grow at a healthy pace. “We need to ensure the public and the members of the County’s justice system are confident that the Clerk’s office is providing the most accurate information possible in a timely manner. An error originating from the clerk’s office could have an adverse impact on the county’s justice system in general”. As Clerk, Nick would put measures in place to avert case counting inaccuracies like the ones that occurred in 2014, 2015 and 2016. “The reporting of inaccurate information prevented the Superior Court from adding an additional jurist to the Court and could possibly undermine the Court’s ability to adjudicate cases with utmost efficiency.” Nick began his career in public service at the Fulton Superior Court where he served as an Administrative Coordinator in the Family Law Information Center assisting people who, without legal representation, represented themselves in cases ranging from divorce to child support. He fielded inquiries from the public on a daily basis with the mission of ameliorating the frustration associated with navigating the justice system. He later served as a Judicial Assistant to Court’s former Chief Judge Thelma Wyatt Moore. In that capacity, he conducted research on issues of criminal justice system, and drug policy and mental health policy. His work at the Court catalyzed his desire to pursue the office of Cobb Superior Court Clerk in 2004. Born at Northside Hospital, Nick Simpson attended Powers Ferry Elementary School, J.J. Daniell Middle School and graduated from North Cobb High School where he was the school mascot, and was awarded the Principal’s Medallion. He later attended Hampton University where he earned an undergraduate degree in Finance. He later Nick attended Columbia University where he earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration. He is currently a Business Development Consultant with CJ Holdings. For more information, visit www.votenicksimpson.com.