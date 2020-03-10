Women of Action, Turning Dreams Into Reality

Acworth, GA.—The 12th Annual Cobb County Women’s History Day Celebration was held Saturday morning at the Chattahoochee Technical College Campus in Acworth, where they honored four women as the panel for discussion.

The four panelists included: Myesha Good, owner of Politicoach, Alli Neal, founder of Revved Up Kids, Sharon J Hill, founder of the Public Eye Report and Lorna Heid, owner of Independent Grounds Coffee.

The discussion was moderated by Michelle Davis who asked questions regarding the panelists current career paths, the challenges they have faced, and other topics.

“Everyone has a different story about how they got interested, and what they did to get to where they are, the obstacles they’ve encountered or are still encountering,” Barbara D’Emilio, co-president of the Marietta Women’s Club said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The League of Women Voters were also celebrating their 100th year anniversary. Doctor Carol Anderson who is a historian, educator and author, was honored as their special guest.

“We do this every year but what makes this year a little different is the 100th anniversary since the League Of Women Voters was founded,” Elizabeth Melvin, Co-president of the League of Women Voters in Marietta said. “ This year we have an additional speaker, Doctor Carol Anderson, and she will be having a book signing after the event.”

Myesha Good discussed the importance of electing candidates to office who reflect one’s community and values. After studying psychology in college for three years, she realized that politics was her calling.

Lorna Heid was hoping her daughter, who has a developmental disability would be able to find a job after high school. She took a leap of faith by opening her own coffee shop in Roswell, where she aimed to hire people with developmental disabilities. So far, she’s hired 23 people with developmental disabilities between her Kennesaw and Roswell locations.

Alli Neal founded the only Atlanta based nonprofit whose sole focus is to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation. Her nonprofit provides single-session training programs that teach participants to recognize unsafe people and trains people in tactics for escaping attackers.

Sharon J Hill highlighted the importance of maximizing your visibility to the public eye and shared her passion of working with people.

“For me this is special because we have a bonus speaker this year who is actually talking about voters right and voter suppression,” said Maxie Kirk-Williams.

The floor was also opened up for discussion amongst the attendees. Women were able to ask questions regarding politics, education and social issues within the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the hot topics was about keeping young voters engaged although their candidate had dropped out of the race.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, American Association of University Women, The Marietta Women’s Club and the Rho Zeta Omega chapter helped sponsor the event.

Kiah Armstrong is earning a degree in Journalism at Kennesaw State University. She is a junior and has an interest in writing for a major news network. She is an intern at a magazine publication. She enjoys improv, reading and comedies.