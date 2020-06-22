Webster cites “chaotic primary” in request for House District 35 primary recount

The recount requested by House District 35 candidate Elizabeth Webster will take place this Wednesday, June 24. Thirteen precincts will be recounted. In her letter requesting the recount, Webster cited the “chaotic primary,” as a reason for exercising her right to a recount.

In the June 9 Democratic primary, Webster came in third place by a razor-thin margin, .28 percent behind second-place finisher Kyle Rinaudo. Since she was less than a half percent behind her opponent, she was eligible to call for a recount under Georgia law.

In her letter to Cobb Election Director Janine Eveler, Webster requested that the recount of precincts with HD-35 on the ballot, and wrote:

Furthermore given the chaotic primary this year there may be errors in the scanning and tabulation of the votes cast. There are allegations that more than 10% of mail-in ballots were not properly scanned by the flawed voting system. In some instances the system didn’t mark them or didn’t process the ballots at all. Therefore we request that all ballots in all 13 precincts be manually recounted, due to the margin being so razor thin. This includes all election day ballots, provisional ballots, emergency ballots, advance voting ballots, and absentee ballots.

Follow this link to Webster’s letter requesting a recount.

The House District 35 Democratic primary included three candidates: frontrunner Lisa Campbell, who with 2,751 votes captured 40.47 percent of the vote, Kyle Rinaudo, with 2,033 votes, giving him 29.91 percent of the vote, and Elizabeth Webster at 2,014, or 29.63 percent.

The runoff scheduled for August 11, 2020 will determine which Democratic challenger will take on incumbent Republican Ed Setzler in the November general election.

Georgia House District 35

House District 35 covers Acworth and parts of Kennesaw, and borders the northwest corner of the county. The seat has been held by Republican Ed Setzler since 2005.

Map of HD-35 from the Georgia House of Representatives website