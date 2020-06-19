Cobb County election results certified

Cobb County’s election results have now been certified. The results can be viewed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s election website.
The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration held a meeting via teleconference this afternon, certified the results, and sent them to the office of the Georgia Secretary of State.
Here are a few of the final stats, provided by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt:
TURNOUT:
Eligible Voters: 518,276
# Voted: 187,866
Turnout: 36.25%
ABSENTEE MAIL and ADVANCE (In-person) VOTING:
|# Issued
|# Rcvd By Election Day andCounted
|#Rcvd After Election Day and Counted (UOCAVA)
|Total # Counted
|By Mail
|134,547
|107,038
|0
|107,038
|Electronic
|523
|66
|24
|90
|In Person
|11,649
|11,649
|0
|11,649
|Total
|146,719
|118,753
|24
|118,777
PROVISIONAL BALLOTS:
|Issued
|Counted
|Absentee
|1
|0
|Sig Mismatch
|658
|322
|Polls
|1439
|971
|Total
|2098
|1293
