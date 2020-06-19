Cobb County election results certified

Cobb County’s election results have now been certified. The results can be viewed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s election website.

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration held a meeting via teleconference this afternon, certified the results, and sent them to the office of the Georgia Secretary of State.

Here are a few of the final stats, provided by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt:

TURNOUT:

Eligible Voters: 518,276

# Voted: 187,866

Turnout: 36.25%

ABSENTEE MAIL and ADVANCE (In-person) VOTING:

# Issued # Rcvd By Election Day andCounted #Rcvd After Election Day and Counted (UOCAVA) Total # Counted By Mail 134,547 107,038 0 107,038 Electronic 523 66 24 90 In Person 11,649 11,649 0 11,649 Total 146,719 118,753 24 118,777

PROVISIONAL BALLOTS:

Issued Counted Absentee 1 0 Sig Mismatch 658 322 Polls 1439 971 Total 2098 1293