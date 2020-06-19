Hot Topics

Cobb County election results certified

Ballot drop at the South Cobb Government Center in article about House District 35 recountBallot drop at the South Cobb Government Center (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 19, 2020

Cobb County’s election results have now been certified. The results can be viewed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s election website.

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration held a meeting via teleconference this afternon, certified the results, and sent them to the office of the Georgia Secretary of State.

Here are a few of the final stats, provided by Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt:

TURNOUT:

Eligible Voters:            518,276

# Voted:                      187,866

Turnout:                      36.25%

ABSENTEE MAIL and ADVANCE (In-person) VOTING:

 # Issued# Rcvd By Election Day andCounted #Rcvd After Election Day and Counted (UOCAVA) Total # Counted
By Mail134,547107,0380107,038
Electronic523662490
In Person11,64911,64911,649
Total146,719118,75324118,777

PROVISIONAL BALLOTS:

IssuedCounted
Absentee          10
Sig Mismatch658322
Polls1439971
Total20981293
