Seven Cobb libraries to reopen July 6

Cobb County is starting the process of reopening its libraries to the public, beginning with the following branches: East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb.

These locations will open July 6, and the hours of operation will be Mondays, 10 am to 8 pm; and Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 am to 6 pm.

“We know from the many people connecting with us over the past three months how reopening our library is recognized as vital for the community,” said Cobb Library Director Helen Poyer in the announcement on the county’s website. “Although library visits will typically be shorter than normal, we are committed to expanding access to library resources.”

“I am deeply grateful to the library team members and our peers in Cobb County departments for collaborating in developing the library’s reopening plan,” Poyer said. “I’m inspired by the resiliency shown by our team in making the many ‘heavy lifts’ necessary to reach Chapter 2 of our reopening plan while keeping a positive spirit of service.”

The news release described the following restrictions and service levels:

These facilities will open with limited services for the public aligned with safety and health guidelines of Cobb County and public health authorities for preventing the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The reopening of these libraries is the second phase of the plan for opening access to library books and other materials. Curbside service for patrons to pickup available hold items was launched June 10th at the same seven libraries. Under this reopening phase, library patrons are asked to limit visits to browsing, completing library account transactions like checking out items, picking up available reserved materials, and renewing or signing up for a Cobb library card. A limited number of public computers will be available for reservation. Casual visits of more than a few minutes to the libraries and sitting down will not be possible under the health and safety guidelines for maintaining social distancing for reducing the community spread of COVID-19, officials said. Study and community meeting rooms will remain closed to the public.