Smyrna accepting small business grant applications through Oct 30

If you run a small business or nonprofit in the City of Smyrna that has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for a grant.

The City of Smyrna will be accepting applications for its Small Business/Noprofit CARES Grant program through 5 p.m. Friday October 30, 2020.

According to a news release from the city, the purpose of the grant is “to assist locally owned and operated small businesses and nonprofits who have experienced business interruption due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

If your business or nonprofit organization can demonstrate a financial impact of $500 or greater, you might be eligible to receive a grant that starts at a minimum of $500.

Funds for the program come from the CARES Act funds allocated to the county’s cities by Cobb County Government, as part of the Department of the Treasury’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

To start the process, visit the Smyrna CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Grant Program page for a link to the application form.

The web page for the program lists the following qualifications and required documents:

Please ensure that you meet all of the eligibility requirements for the grant:

Business/Nonprofit primary location must be within City of Smyrna City Limits;

Business/Nonprofit must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of one (1) year prior to March 13, 2020;

Business/Nonprofit must have a current business license issued by the City of Smyrna and be current on all City taxes, permits, and utility payments;

Business must meet the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) definition of a small business based on industry;

Business/Nonprofit has estimated annual gross receipts under $5 million;

Business/Nonprofit must show financial disruption of $500 or greater;

Please include one of the following financial documents to demonstrate a financial business interruption:

Copy of two most recent Bank Statements vs. same two periods of prior year that demonstrates reduced cash flow;

Copy of Sales Tax Returns – two most recent vs. same two periods of prior year;

Comparative Financials from prior periods (2 months minimum);

Forms to Include with this Application:

Copy of current City of Smyrna Occupational Tax Certificate

Copy of 2019 business or nonprofit federal tax return (IRS Forms accepted include: 990, 1120, 1120S, 1065, Schedule C or Schedule F);

W9 Form;

Please provide documentation or certification if you have received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding from the Small Business Administration (SBA);

Nonprofit entities must include a current 501 (c)(3) status;

More information can be found by following this link to the Smyrna CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Grant Program page.