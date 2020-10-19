Justice and Law Enforcement Forum Thursday

There will be an online forum entitled “Justice and Law Enforcement” this Thursday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Austell Community Taskforce, Mableton Improvement Coalition and the Powder Springs Community Taskforce.

Three of the panelists are from the Cobb County Police Department:

Deputy Chief Scott Hamilton

Captain Ben Cohen

Captain Matt Hurst

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes will also be on the panel.

The information below, and the registration link, are printed verbatim from the news release about the forum:

This forum will explore the training of Cobb County Police Department officers and how that training prepares them to do their jobs. In addition, we will explore how the Cobb County police department investigates its own officers, and how the District Attorney handles investigations when they are called on in certain situations. This is a topic that affects the everyday lives of all of us in Cobb County. It is important to understand how our police are trained and how they are held accountable. ﻿ This event is a joint effort by three community organizations: Austell Community Taskforce, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Powder Springs Community Taskforce. ﻿Attendance is free but registration is required to attend.﻿