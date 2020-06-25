Marietta police seek suspect in stabbing on North Fairground Street

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued the following public information release about a stabbing that took place on North Fairground Street.

The public information release described the incident, and an appeal for the public’s help, as follows:

At approximately 4:00 AM Marietta officers were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred at 510 North Fairground Street in Marietta. Officers discovered an adult female victim with seven separate stab wounds to her head, neck and arms.

The suspect, twenty-five-year-old Joel Medina of Pennsylvania, had recently moved in with the victim at this address. Medina fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, with her wallet. A Be On The Lookout (BOLO) was issued while detectives began their investigation. Cobb County Police Department officers located the vehicle a short time later at a gas station, but discovered Medina had fled the area on foot. Two hand guns and a bag containing methamphetamine were located inside the victims vehicle.

A warrant (20-W-4953) was secured for Medina, charging him with: Aggravated Assault Weapon (F), Aggravated Battery Disfigurement (F), Terroristic Threats (F), Theft by Taking (F- Vehicle), Theft by Taking (M – Wallet), Possession of Knife During Commission of a Crime (F), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime (F), Possession of Methamphetamine (F), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F).

Medina is considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to Philadelphia and Florida and may be attempting to leave the state. We are asking anyone with information about his location to contact 911 immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers Greater Altanta at 404-577-8477.