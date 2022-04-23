Man sentenced to life without parole for murder of girlfriend in Marietta

According to a public information release from the office of Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr., Willie Felix Thompson, 63, was found guilty in a jury trial of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Felicia Sullivan.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown then sentenced Thompson to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The public information release from the DA’s office described the incident leading up to the trial as follows:

On April 19, 2021, Marietta Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 227 Goldie Drive. Upon arrival, Thompson was found intoxicated outside of the home and his girlfriend, Felicia Sullivan, was shot to death on the floor in the back bedroom they shared. Thompson’s 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found on the bed next to Sullivan. The investigation revealed that Thompson had contacted his sister after killing Sullivan and told her he had shot the victim. The victim and Thompson had been in a long-term romantic relationship with a history of domestic violence. Thompson was arrested that evening on Aggravated Assault and Murder charges. Advertisement

Thompson testified during the trial that he acted in self defense, and that the firearm discharged accidentally.

Senior Assistant District Attorney David Williamson presented evidence from “officers and detectives with the Marietta Police Department, Thompson’s family members, the Cobb County Medical Examiner, the GBI Crime Lab, and the victim’s family members,” along with physical evidence including the 9mm pistol and camera video from responding officers.

During the trial the prosecutor requested that hearsay evidence of previous threats against Sullivan by the defendant be admissible. Sullivan had told at least two people of the threats, according to the filing from the DA’s office.

Thompson was defended by A. Lee Fudger.

During the course of the trial the defendant’s attorney requested and received $1500 in funds to hire an investigator to help with Thompson’s defense.

The DA’s trial team included Senior Assistant District Attorney David Williamson, Assistant District Attorney Elena Hernandez, Victim Advocate Ellyn Mills, and Investigator Jonathan Malloy.

Senior ADA Williamson stated, “This murder was the culmination of years of abuse. This verdict and sentence send a sobering reminder about the cycle of violence in domestic abuse. Domestic violence in any form cannot, and will not, be tolerated in Cobb County.”

