Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday April 23

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in Cobb County for Saturday April 23, 2022, with a high temperature of around 81 degrees.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Saturday

Advertisement

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.



March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .