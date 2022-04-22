Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday April 23

Blow up of sun image ontitle page of De thermis Andreae Baccii Elpidiani, civis Romani .... by Andrea Bacci, published posthumously in 1622.Blow up of sun image ontitle page of De thermis Andreae Baccii Elpidiani, civis Romani .... by Andrea Bacci, published posthumously in 1622.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 22, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in Cobb County for Saturday April 23, 2022, with a high temperature of around 81 degrees.

Extended forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Saturday

Advertisement

Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.


March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-03-01694255.53.60.00
2022-03-02784762.510.30.00
2022-03-03805165.513.10.00
2022-03-04775365.012.30.00
2022-03-05785164.511.60.00
2022-03-06805869.015.80.00
2022-03-07755565.011.60.15
2022-03-08554650.5-3.21.16
2022-03-09574953.0-0.90.45
2022-03-10684657.02.80.00
2022-03-11594853.5-0.9T
2022-03-12542841.0-13.61.07
2022-03-13552540.0-14.90.00
2022-03-14663751.5-3.60.00
2022-03-15684858.02.60.32
2022-03-16655359.03.40.97
2022-03-17744961.55.60.00
2022-03-18605356.50.40.77
2022-03-19674857.51.2T
2022-03-20694155.0-1.60.00
2022-03-21734458.51.70.00
2022-03-22765163.56.4T
2022-03-23775867.510.20.52
2022-03-24684657.0-0.50.00
2022-03-25634755.0-2.80.00
2022-03-26654655.5-2.50.00
2022-03-27654354.0-4.30.00
2022-03-28674254.5-4.00.00
2022-03-29755163.04.30.00
2022-03-30835569.010.00.00
2022-03-31735363.03.80.65
Sum213914646.06
Average69.047.258.12.5
Normal65.945.355.64.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday April 23"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.