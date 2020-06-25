Cobb schools to offer option of traditional or remote learning classroom for 2020-2021

In a press release today the Cobb County School District announced that when the schools reopen parents will be able to send their children to a traditional face-to-face classroom or do remote learning.

The entire press release is reprinted below:

After months of planning and understanding how student and staff needs have changed as a result of COVID-19 closures, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced that Cobb Schools will open for face-to-face instruction with parents being able to choose a traditional classroom or a remote learning classroom.

This format represents the best solution which balances our two most important priorities: the health and safety of our students and staff and flexibility for each student and family.

In preparation for our “face-to-face plus choice” model, we will be asking you to choose the classroom environment which is best for you and your family. If your student is new to the District for the upcoming school year, they must first be registered as a CCSD student, which can be completed here. Once the school approves your registration, your ParentVUE account will automatically be activated. If you already have a student enrolled in the District but do not have an active ParentVUE account, you will need to contact your student’s school for activation.

You will be able to submit your choice beginning on July 2nd but no later than July 10 through ParentVue. Both face-to-face and remote learning options will be available for all students, in all grades K-12. If you choose remote learning, you will be asked to certify that you have access to a device, the internet, and are committed to the remote learning environment for the semester. If you choose face-to-face learning, you will also be asked if you intend for your student(s) to ride the bus.

We also will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our staff and our students.