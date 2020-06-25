Looking at Cobb County COVID-19 deaths by age, race and gender

Here is a breakdown of deaths from COVID-19 as of June 24 by age, race and gender.

The data was downloaded as CSV (comma separated value) files from the daily status report at the Georgia Department of Public Health and formatted into charts and tables for publication here.

Age

Consistent with national trends, the hardest-hit age group is people over 70, with people over 90 as the most hard-hit segment of the population. However, there were three people in their 30s in Cobb who died of the disease.

Here is a breakdown of the ages, in a chart and a list.

age Count – age 33 2 36 1 41 1 43 1 49 1 50 1 51 2 52 1 54 2 56 1 57 3 60 2 61 1 63 1 64 4 65 5 66 3 67 4 68 3 69 2 70 6 71 12 72 4 73 8 74 3 75 14 76 10 77 7 78 9 79 7 80 8 81 10 82 8 83 6 84 4 85 10 86 4 87 9 88 8 89 8 90+ 40 Total Result 236

Race

Also in keeping with national reports, Black people represented a disproportionate percentage of COVID-19 deaths.

African-Americans account for 34 percent of COVID-19 deaths, while according to 2019 census estimates Black people make up 28.7 percent of Cobb’s population.

African-American/ Black 80 Asian 1 Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander 1 Other 5 Unknown 2 White 147 Total Result 236

Gender

The breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by gender was roughly even in Cobb County, with 117 female, 118 male, and one person of unknown gender.

sex Count – sex Female 117 Male 118 Unknown 1 Total Result 236

The daily status report

The daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health is posted daily at 3 p.m.

In addition to the total confirmed cases, hospitalization and death, the report includes other information such as demographic breakdown by race/ethnicity, sex and age.

You can also download the data in CSV format at this link, so you can open it in a spreadsheet and build different views of the data yourself.

There is also a guide to understanding the data here.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways. Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete. Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting