Cobb adds 135 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths with today’s numbers

Cobb County saw a jump of 135 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, along with two additional deaths, according to the daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,269, and the death toll to 236.

In addition, the hospitalizations from the disease jumped from 818 to 825 over a one-day reporting period.

The number of cases have been increasing across states with relatively low rates early in the pandemic, with California, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida particularly hard hit.

The daily status report

The daily status report from the Georgia Department of Public Health is posted daily at 3 p.m.

In addition to the total confirmed cases, hospitalization and death, the report includes other information such as demographic breakdown by race/ethnicity, sex and age.

You can also download the data in CSV format at this link, so you can open it in a spreadsheet and build different views of the data yourself.

There is also a guide to understanding the data here.

The Georgia Department of Public Health describes the data collection process as follows:

The Daily Status Report is updated once daily at 3 p.m. Data are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) from numerous labs, hospitals and providers in various ways. Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELR) are data files transmitted to DPH that contain patient identifiers, test information and results. Individual “case” reports may also be submitted through DPH’s secure web portal, SendSS, from healthcare providers and other required reporters. These reports often contain more specific patient information. In either reporting scenario, data may be incomplete. Data displayed on the DPH Daily Status Report reflect the information transmitted to DPH, but may not reflect all current tests or cases due to timing of testing and data reporting