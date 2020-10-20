Powder Springs opens second round of grants for small businesses and nonprofits

The City of Powder Springs has begun second-round applications for its Small Business Grant Program.

If you have a business or nonprofit within the Powder Springs city limits, and have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, you might qualify for a grant of up to $5,000.

The deadline for grant applications is Thursday November 5 at 5 p.m.

The city is finishing its review of applicants for the first round. Applicants will be notified by email.

According to the news release for the program, “

The grant program is aimed at offsetting the economic impact to small businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applying organizations must have less than $5 million (up from the previous round’s $1 million limit) in estimated annual gross receipts and demonstrate a financial disruption of 10% or more due to the pandemic (previously 25%).

Applicants must also demonstrate how operating assistance provided will enable the business to continue to operate. Applicants must have their primary location or headquarters within the Powder Springs city limits (franchisees may apply if the business is wholly owned by an individual), and meet other requirements such as holding all necessary permits and licenses, as well as at least one year of continuous operation prior to March 1, 2020. Both home-based businesses and those with a physical commercial location are eligible to apply

The Powder Springs available grant money is limited to a total of $400,000, and was the city’s part of the pool of money allocated to Cobb County by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the news release, funds may be used for:

Rent/leases/equipment rental

Utility payments

Marketing

PPE and other supplies/costs to ensure employee and customer safety

Rehiring and/or maintaining full time W-2 or 1099 employees

More detailed information on the requirements for the grant and the application process can be found by reading or downloading the packet at this link.