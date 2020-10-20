Hot Topics

New Smyrna warehouse to replace facility that burned in massive fire last year

Construction is underway for a new warehouse and office building which will rise from the ashes of Smyrna's largest-ever fire. (photo by Haisten Willis)

Posted By: Haisten Willis October 20, 2020

Construction is underway for a new warehouse and office building which will rise from the ashes of Smyrna’s largest-ever fire.

The new building at 6300 Highlands Parkway will be known as the Highlands Distribution Center, spanning 122,049 square feet at a construction cost of $5.5 million.

Evans General Contractors is building the facility, which will be located just down the street from Glock’s U.S. headquarters. Exeter Property Group owns the property.

“This is a great opportunity to take care of some needed new construction down there,” said Smyrna city councilman Lewis Wheaton, whose ward includes the area. “With that, I make a motion to approve.”

The council approved the construction permit 6-0, with Susan Wilkinson absent. The property formerly housed an S.P. Richards Co. distribution center, which burned in a massive fire last July. S.P. Richards is a Smyrna-based wholesaler of business products and cleaning supplies. It reopened a new headquarters in February.

Smyrna’s fire chief later called it the largest fire in the city’s history. The road was completely closed for two days before reopening.

Haisten Willis is a freelance writer who lives in Smyrna with his wife, daughter and dog. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from California State University, Fresno, serves on the board of SPJ Georgia and even rides a bike when time allows.

