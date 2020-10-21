Senior Citizen Council of Cobb selects honorees for lifetime achievement proclamations

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County issued the following press release highlighting the lifetime achievement proclamations, which they selected, and which the Cobb BOC presented:

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County celebrated National Senior Citizen Day by selecting six outstanding Cobb senior citizens to receive Life Achievement proclamations from Cobb County.

These distinguished individuals were presented with their proclamations in a ceremony at the Cobb Board of Commissioners meeting on October 13.

The Life Achievement award recipients were called up separately and Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill read their individual proclamations aloud.

The six honorees were Dr.Julie Bolen, Dr. Betty Ann Cook, Ms.Shelle O’Loughlin, Ms. Jessica Townley, Ms. Jeanene Abernathy, and Ms. Mildred White (who was unable to attend).

All of the honorees have a lifetime of professional accomplishment and years of devotion to the betterment of the Cobb community. A video of the awards ceremony can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8U_bsby-WQ&t=278s.