153,672 have voted in Cobb County so far

The Cobb County government posted the unofficial vote totals so far in advance in-person voting and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election this morning.

The numbers reflect advance voting that began on Monday October 12.

Absentee ballots account for the majority of votes cast thus far, at 81,507 (out of 173,478 absentee ballots issued).

The grand total of advance votes cast so far is 72,165.

All totals are unofficial at this time.

The following is a site-by-site breakdown of the votes, with totals at the bottom of the page.

MAIN Office

Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 1,227 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 926 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 982 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,191 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,177 Saturday

October 17, 2020 925 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,104 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,183 TOTAL 8,715

NORTHWEST

West Cobb Regional Library

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 753 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 604 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 697 Thursday

October 15, 2020 860 Friday

October 16, 2020 807 Saturday

October 17, 2020 631 Monday

October 19, 2020 822 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 874 TOTAL 6,048

NORTHEAST

The Art Place-Blackbox Theatre

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 682 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 736 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 1,004 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,215 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,309 Saturday

October 17, 2020 978 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,321 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,276 TOTAL 8,521

EAST

East Cobb Government Service Center

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 843 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 840 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 1,050 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,221 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,403 Saturday

October 17, 2020 990 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,314 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,443 TOTAL 9,104

SOUTH

Riverside EpiCenter

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 876 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 812 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 906 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,078 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,197 Saturday

October 17, 2020 715 Monday

October 19, 2020 977 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 974 TOTAL 7,535

SOUTH CENTRAL

South Cobb Regional Library

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 507 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 379 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 511 Thursday

October 15, 2020 759 Friday

October 16, 2020 702 Saturday

October 17, 2020 583 Monday

October 19, 2020 735 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 647 TOTAL 4,823

WEST

Ward Recreation Center

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 930 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 821 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 948 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,035 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,069 Saturday

October 17, 2020 792 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,074 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,008 TOTAL 7,677

ACWORTH

North Cobb Senior Center

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 1,058 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 940 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 1,063 Thursday

October 15, 2020 1,083 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,125 Saturday

October 17, 2020 789 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,049 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,117 TOTAL 8,224

KENNESAW

Ben Robertson Community Center

Date Votes Monday

October 19, 2020 750 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 752 TOTAL 1,502

POWDER SPRINGS

Ron Anderson Rec Center

Date Votes Monday

October 19, 2020 968 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 970 TOTAL 1,938

SMYRNA

Smyrna Community Center

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 853 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 807 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 962 Thursday

October 15, 2020 969 Friday

October 16, 2020 1,046 Saturday

October 17, 2020 988 Monday

October 19, 2020 1,168 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 1,285 TOTAL 8,078

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Date Votes Monday

October 12, 2020 7,729 Tuesday

October 13, 2020 6,865 Wednesday

October 14, 2020 8,123 Thursday

October 15, 2020 9,411 Friday

October 16, 2020 9,835 Saturday

October 17, 2020 7,391 Monday

October 19, 2020 11,282 Tuesday

October 20, 2020 11,529 GRAND TOTAL 72,165

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Ballots Approximate Total Issued 173,478 Returned 81,507