Cupid extends Cobb Declaration of Emergency

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid extended the county’s Declaration of Emergency yesterday.

To read the declaration follow this link.

The declaration was put in place because of the high rate of community spread of COVID-18 within the county.

It allows county meetings to be held virtually, keeps the county’s emergency operations plan in effect, and urges residents to get vaccinated.

This extension will run through November 16.

As of yesterday afternoon the 14-day case rate of COVID-19 among 100,000 of Cobb’s residents was 311, still beyond the threshold constituting high community transmission of the disease.

“Even though we’ve heard positive news from our public health partners on the downward trend of this latest surge in COVID cases, the county’s case rate remains more than three times what is considered ‘high community transmission,’” Chairwoman Cupid said. “Keeping this order in place will allow us to remain proactive and hopefully help end this latest surge.”

The extension also cites the “severe overcrowding” condition at Kennestone Hospital caused by coronavirus cases and continues the terms of prior declarations.



CDC recommendations on COVID prevention

The CDC continues to recommend vaccination to slow and stop the spread of transmission of the Delta variant.

Delta Variant

Delta Variant

The Delta variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus that causes COVID-19. It might cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated people.

Vaccines continue to reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus that cause COVID-19, including this variant.

Vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, including against this variant.

Fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections from this variant appear to be infectious for a shorter period.

Get vaccinated and wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the spread of this variant.