Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75

A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-75 at Delk Road.

According to a public information release from Officer Joshua Madison, a public information officer and investigator with the The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit, the accident occurred at approximately 9:31 p.m (date forthcoming).

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

For reasons unknown, 61 year old Earl Townsend of Marietta, GA was crossing Interstate 75 at its intersection with Delk Road. A Chevrolet Trax, driven by 26 year old [name redacted by the Courier] of Austell, GA struck Townsend while he was in the roadway. Townsend was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.

We will publish more information as it becomes available.