Kids Care hosting sneaker and book drop off Saturday

Kids Care, a Marietta-based nonprofit providing services for community youth and teens issued the following announcement of a donation drive:

Marietta based nonprofit KIDS CARE is hosting a Gently Used Sneaker & Book Drive by Drop Off on Oct. 17, 2020 at Marietta High School Parking Lot from 10 am – 4 pm. Come on by and drop off your donations so that they can be forwarded onto others who can use them.

Donated shoes will be given to Eco-Sneakers (a nonprofit in Smyrna) who shares the shoes with our local homeless community and LiveSAFE Resources (of Marietta) who offers resources to those transitioning through abusive situations. Books will be donated to LiveSAFE Resources, Cobb Project LIT and Books for Africa (nonprofit in Atlanta).

In addition to the Sneaker & Book Drive, KIDS CARE will have several outdoor sidewalk challenges set up for different aged youth & adults who are interested in having a little fun. Hop, skip & dance your way through our feet only activity challenges. At the end of the sidewalk course challenge each participant will receive one new piece of chalk (yours to keep) and asked to add a coloring to our community drawing.

Donate your gently used goods for great causes and come have some fun with us this Saturday!! Please bring your own mask and help us maintain recommended social distances.

KIDS CARE creates, supports and implements youth & teen’s community service projects. For more information visit www.kids-care2018.org or www.facebook.com/kidscare2018.