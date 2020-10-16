Cobb County School District issues reopening guidance reminders

The Cobb County School District issued the following press release on reopening guidance as middle schoolers optionally return to in-person classes next week:

Reopening Guidance Reminders for Phase One and Phase Two Families

With the success of Phase One of its reopening plan, Cobb Schools is getting ready to welcome its middle schoolers back to classroom learning on Monday, October 19th.

While approximately 50% of the District’s middle schoolers have chosen to remain in remote learning, more than 14,000 junior high students will be masked up as they make their long-awaited return to Cobb’s 25 middle school buildings district-wide.

Just as with Phase One, students and parents will notice an emphasis on health and safety measures at the schools.

Masks, hand sanitizing stations, social-distancing, and routine cleaning of classrooms and surfaces all contribute to Cobb’s dedication to sanitized spaces.

Students will be expected to keep their distance from each other in the lunchroom and in all lines.

In his opening remarks at the most recent board meeting, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was optimistic about reopening.

“I am thankful for each and every member of our team,” he said. “They are the ones that make all of this possible.”

“I also want to give a shout-out to everyone for following all the health and safety protocols that we have in place,” he continued. “It’s because of this that entire classes aren’t required to quarantine when a positive case is made known. Rearranging classrooms and installing plexiglass partitions, not to mention all of the tireless preparation by teachers, administrators, and custodians around the District are further examples of what makes Cobb the best school district in the world.”

