High danger of fire in Cobb County today due to low humidity and breezy conditions

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there is a high danger of fire in Cobb County, central Georgia, and parts of North Georgia. A combination of low relative humidity and breezy weather is cause for concern.

The alert reads as follows:

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... ...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES... DISCUSSION... Very dry and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon and evening across central Georgia. Humidity values will fall into the mid to lower 20 percent range with westerly winds around 5-10 mph. The dry air, gusty winds and low fuel moisture values will combine to produce high fire danger conditions.

It will be sunny today, with a high near 62, with wind from the west at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Wa

rnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.