Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with a high near 57 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to both a wind advisory and a flood watch in effect until 7 p.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 57. East wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

M.L.King Day

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 9, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 72 in 1949 15 in 1886 Min Temperature M 36 57 in 2008 1 in 1886 Avg Temperature M 44.5 62.0 in 1946 8.0 in 1886 Precipitation M 0.14 1.75 in 1972 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 3.7 in 2011 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1988 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 57 in 1886 3 in 2006 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 51.4 53.7 67.4 in 1880 34.6 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 33.6 35.9 55.0 in 1880 16.6 in 1884 Avg Temperature 42.5 44.8 61.2 in 1880 26.6 in 1884 Total Precipitation 1.34 1.34 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1986 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.6 in 2002 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 178 182 344 in 1884 32 in 1880 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 51.4 53.7 67.4 in 1880 34.6 in 1887 Avg Min Temperature 33.6 35.9 55.0 in 1880 16.6 in 1884 Avg Temperature 42.5 44.8 61.2 in 1880 26.6 in 1884 Total Precipitation 1.34 1.34 6.76 in 1883 0.00 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.7 5.2 in 2011 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2002 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 975 1173 1973 in 1977 748 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-08

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-08

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-08

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”