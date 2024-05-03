Public meeting about Marietta’s proposed East Dixie Avenue multi-use trail

The City of Marietta will submit a second-round application to the Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The purpose of Marietta’s grant application is to construct a multi-use trail along East Dixie Avenue.

As part of this proposed project city staff will hold a public meeting regarding the trail project and application on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., in the Transportation Conference Room at 268 Lawrence Street NE, Marietta, Georgia 30060.

This meeting’s purpose is to brief the public on the project and gather input from the public.

The news release describes the trail project as follows:

The trail project will consist of constructing an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail with a 2-foot grass strip within the existing public right-of-way along East Dixie Avenue from Atlanta Street to Manget Street. This trail will tie into the recently completed trail on Manget Street, ultimately linking the north-south Mountain to River trail system with the east-west system of Rottenwood Creek Trail. Construction on this segment is scheduled to begin in 2025.

If you have questions about the public meeting or would like to provide comments on the project, please contact Courtney Verdier, Planning and Development Specialist, at (770) 794-5717 or by email at cverdier@mariettaga.gov.

About the Recreational Trails Program

The web page for the Recreational Trails Program on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources website describes the program as follows:

The Recreational Trails Program is a federal grant program funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered at the state level by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The purpose of RTP is to support recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both nonmotorized and motorized recreational trail uses. Eligible applicants include qualified local governments, authorized commissions, and state and federal agencies.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau