Amanda Shiver hired by CROFT & Associates

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced the hiring of engineer and Marietta resident Amanda Shiver.

The announcement from the company is reprinted below:

KENNESAW, GA — October 25, 2021 — CROFT has announced the hiring of Amanda Shiver as its newest mechanical project engineer.

The Warner Robins, Georgia native has six years of experience as a mechanical engineer since graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2015.

As a mechanical project engineer with CROFT, Shiver will develop designs and produce construction documents.

Shiver is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

In her free time, Shiver enjoys hiking, sewing and watching Atlanta United.