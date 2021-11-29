Amanda Shiver hired by CROFT & Associates

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced the hiring of engineer and Marietta resident Amanda Shiver.
The announcement from the company is reprinted below:
KENNESAW, GA — October 25, 2021 — CROFT has announced the hiring of Amanda Shiver as its newest mechanical project engineer.
The Warner Robins, Georgia native has six years of experience as a mechanical engineer since graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 2015.
As a mechanical project engineer with CROFT, Shiver will develop designs and produce construction documents.
Shiver is a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).
In her free time, Shiver enjoys hiking, sewing and watching Atlanta United.
About CROFT & Associates
CROFT & Associates is a Kennesaw-based architecture, design and engineering firm.
The company’s promotional materials describe the company as follows:
CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com
