James Birchfield promoted to senior associate at Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates

CROFT & Associates, a Kennesaw-based architecture, engineering and design firm sent a press release announcing the promotion of James G. Birchfield to senior associate.

According to the announcement, Birchfield has been in the industry for 37 years.

He serves as director of design supporting CROFT’s design studios by “collaboratively facilitating the design process and supporting each studio team with design reviews, renderings and sketches, design and master planning.”

With the promotion he will take on more corporate responsibilities.

“Butch is a servant leader who has a talent for shepherding client visions to reality. He brings a high level of design experience to bear on every project he touches, and he has a passion for developing young architects. For all these reasons, Butch has been a significant contributor to CROFT’s success.” said Jeffery Morgan, Senior Vice President.

The press release gives the following brief bio:

Outside of his work with CROFT, the sports enthusiast enjoys golf, the arts and serving on the management team for NorthStar Church in Acworth, Georgia. Birchfield is a graduate of Clemson University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in design and his master’s in architecture.

About CROFT & Associates

CROFT & Associates is a Kennesaw-based architecture, design and engineering firm.

The company’s promotional materials describe the company as follows:

CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com