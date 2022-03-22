Janet Powell promoted to associate at CROFT & Associates

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates sent the following announcement of the promotion of Janet Powell to an associate position:

KENNESAW— March 16, 2022— CROFT & Associates has announced the promotion of Janet Powell, a 36-year accounting industry veteran, to an associate position for the company.

“Janet is an excellent example of a terrific “all-around” employee. She achieves at the highest levels when it comes to managing CROFT’s accounting and payroll processes. Janet truly exemplifies CROFT’s Core Values of “Do the Right Thing,” “Take Ownership,” and “Passion for Excellence”! She comes to work every day with the attitude of how she can contribute to CROFT’s success. Janet is a team player in every sense, while consistently displaying positional competence and compassion daily,” commented Tim Clement, Director of CROFT & Associates.

As an associate of the company, Powell will take on additional responsibilities within the company, leading or co-chairing committees and lead staff meetings. He also will be more deeply involved in learning and understanding the overall business of CROFT & Associates.

Powell will also continue in her role as accounting and payroll manager. Outside of her work with CROFT, the Liberty University alum enjoys volunteering with Fair Oaks Elementary School Food Bank and GracePointe Church in Marietta. She also enjoys spending time with family and cheering on her World Series champion Atlanta Braves.