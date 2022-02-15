CROFT & Associates promotes Earl Smith to VP

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced in a press release that Earl Smith has been promoted to the position of vice president in the architecture, design, and engineering firm. His most recent role in the company has been as Senior Project Manager.

“In my more than 35 years of experience in this industry, I’ve found Earl to be unparalleled in his ability to serve clients,” said company founder and president Jim Croft in the press release announcing Smith’s promotion. “He is an outstanding leader of teams and an exceptional mentor for our people. Earl leads one of our largest business units and his continued success will make a big impact on the future of CROFT.”

The press release described Smith’s role at the company as follows

As vice president, he will continue to serve as the business unit director for CROFT’s Local Government Market where he leads operations and overall project performance. As a high achieving project leader, Earl will help clients look at challenges in a new way to find potential solutions. He will coordinate workflow with design staff, provide quality solutions and creative vision throughout the design process. Advertisement Since joining CROFT in 2018, Smith has expanded CROFT’s service area footprint to several new municipalities and counties around Georgia. Additionally, he has goals of developing more opportunities across state lines. Under Smith’s leadership, CROFT’s local Government studio won more than 50 new projects in 2021 alone, with half of those being with new clients. Smith has successfully designed and delivered projects such as The Cobb County Police Training Facility, The Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office, Forsyth County Fire Stations #9 and #15, Kennesaw Recreation Center and several others.



Smith is active in the Construction Management Association of America – South Atlantic Chapter (CMAA-SAC), Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA).

He earned a Bachelor of Design from the University of Florida, graduating in 1983.

About CROFT & Associates

CROFT & Associates is a Kennesaw-based architecture, design and engineering firm.

The company’s promotional materials describe the company as follows:

CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com